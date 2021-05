Scientists Synthesize New Allotrope of Carbon



Source: www.aalto.fi



A team of researchers from the University of Marburg and Aalto University has synthesized an ultraflat biphenylene network, which is atomically thin like graphene, but is made up of four-, six-, and eight-membered rings of carbon atoms; while graphene is a semiconductor at this size, scanning tunneling spectroscopy revealed that the new allotrope is metallic. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: Scientists