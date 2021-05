An updated understanding of how to synthesize value-added chemicals



Added: 23.05.2021 2:17 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.americanchemistry.com



New research provides an updated understanding of how to add functional groups onto simple hydrocarbons like methane. This new and highly detailed mechanism is a crucial step towards designing the next generation of catalysts and finding scalable approaches for turning greenhouse gases into value-added chemicals. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Chemicals