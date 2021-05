Long-Period Comets Can Cause Meteor Showers on Earth, Astronomers Say



Dr. Peter Jenniskens of the SETI Institute and NASA’s Ames Research Center and his colleagues say they can detect meteor showers from the debris in the path of comets with orbital periods less than 4,000 years. Low-light video cameras are used to track the motion of meteors in the atmosphere of Earth by triangulation and [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA