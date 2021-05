ALMA Detects Hydrogen Cyanide Belt in Stratosphere of Neptune



Added: 21.05.2021 20:59 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nacion.com



Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have produced a detailed map of intensity and abundance of gaseous hydrogen cyanide in the upper stratosphere of Neptune, the eighth and farthest-known solar system planet from the Sun. Neptune is the only solar system planet not visible to the naked eye because of its extreme distance [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Planes