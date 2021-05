180-Million-Year-Old Fossil Reveals Three Levels of Ancient Food Chain



Source: www.slideshare.net



A fossilized squid-like cephalopod holds crustacean remains in its arm crown and, in turn, represents the remains of the meal of a predatory shark, according to a new study. The unique fossil dates back from the Early Jurassic epoch, approximately 180 million years ago, and was originally found in 1970 by the fossil collector Dieter [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Crocs