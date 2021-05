Added: 17.05.2021 20:18 | 11 views | 0 comments

A rare syndrome has been observed in people following vaccination against COVID-19. This involves thrombosis at unusual sites in the body, associated with a low thrombocyte count and a clotting disorder. In medical jargon, this syndrome is referred to as VITT (vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia). Doctors at MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital have now successfully treated an acute instance of this syndrome.