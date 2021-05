Added: 17.05.2021 17:04 | 10 views | 0 comments

A research team in China has produced the high-quality reference genome for ‘Jingxun 2,’ a cultivar of the lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) recently bred by Chinese scientists. Lavandula is a distinctive genus that belongs to the species-rich and chemically diverse subclade Nepetoideae (3,600 species) within the family Lamiaceae. The genus includes over 30 species and has [...]