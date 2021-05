Physicists Discover New Uranium Isotope: Uranium-214



Physicists at the Heavy Ion Research Facility in China have observed the lightest uranium isotope to date, uranium-214 (214U), and precisely measured the α-decay properties of two previously known isotopes, 216U and 218U. Uranium is a chemical element with the symbol U and atomic number 92. Discovered in 1789 by the German chemist Martin Heinrich [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Chemicals Tags: Germany