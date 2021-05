Fruit- and Vegetable-Rich Diet May Help Reduce Stress Levels



Added: 14.05.2021 18:20 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: vkool.com



In a study involving more than 8,600 Australian adults, higher intake of fruits and vegetables was associated with lower perceived stress, particularly in the middle-aged adults. “Poor nutritional habits are linked to higher perceived stress, but the relationship between fruit and vegetable intake and stress is uncertain,” said Simone Radavelli-Bagatini, a Ph.D. candidate in the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Australia