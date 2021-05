Carbon emissions from dams considerably underestimated so far



Added: 14.05.2021 2:18 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: news.cnrs.fr



Among other things, dams serve as reservoirs for drinking water, agricultural irrigation, or the operation of hydropower plants. Until now, it had been assumed that dams act as net carbon stores. Researchers have now shown that dams release twice as much carbon as they store. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher