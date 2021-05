58-Million-Year-Old Mammal Footprints Found in Wyoming



The newly-discovered fossilized footprints were made by at least two mammalian species around 58 million years ago in a brackish water lagoon in what is now southern Wyoming, the United States, and may represent the earliest evidence of mammals gathering by the sea. “Trace fossils like footprints record interactions between organisms and their environments, providing [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: United States