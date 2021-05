Perseverance Begins to Study Floor of Jezero Crater



Added: 13.05.2021 16:57 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov



NASA’s Perseverance rover is focusing its science instruments on rocks that lay on the floor of Jezero Crater, which is located on the western edge of Isidis Planitia, a giant impact basin just north of the Martian equator. “Perseverance will help us create a timeline of when an ancient lake formed there, when it dried, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: The Martian