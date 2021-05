Added: 12.05.2021 21:42 | 6 views | 0 comments

A new genus and species of horned (ceratopsid) dinosaur has been identified from an incomplete skeleton found in New Mexico, the United States. The newly-identified dinosaur species belongs to Centrosaurinae, a group of ceratopsid dinosaurs known primarily from the northern region of the ancient continent Laramidia. It lived some 82 million years ago (Cretaceous period), [...]