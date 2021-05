Added: 12.05.2021 21:18 | 12 views | 0 comments

Researchers have found critical new insights into how cells defend against melanoma. The team describes how an enzyme called nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase, or NAMPT, initiates antitumor activity. The researchers suggest that new therapies strengthening this pathway in immune cells could be the foundation for more effective treatments against melanoma.