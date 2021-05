OSIRIS-REx Is On Its Way Back to Earth with Sample of Asteroid Bennu’s Regolith

On May 10, 2021, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft fired its main engines full throttle for seven minutes; this burn thrust the spacecraft away from the asteroid Bennu at 1,000 kmh (600 mph), setting it on a 2.5-year cruise towards Earth. “OSIRIS-REx’s many accomplishments demonstrated the daring and innovate way in which exploration unfolds in real time,” [...]