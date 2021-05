Paleontologists Find 18.5-Million-Year-Old Liana Fossil



Paleontologists have discovered what they say is the oldest macrofossil evidence of Paullinieae, a diverse group of tropical and subtropical climbing plants that belong to the soapberry family Sapindaceae. Paullinieae are tropical and subtropical woody vines, herbaceous climbers, and seldom shrubs. With six genera and 475 species, they comprise nearly one quarter of all species