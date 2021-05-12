A long-lasting, stable solid-state lithium battery



Researchers have designed a stable, lithium-metal solid state battery that can be charged and discharged at least 10,000 times -- far more cycles than have been previously demonstrated --- at a high current density. The battery technology could increase the lifetime of electric vehicles to that of the gasoline cars -- 10 to 15 years -- without the need to replace the battery. With its high current density, the battery could pave the way for electric vehicles that can fully charge within 10 to 20 minutes.