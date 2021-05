Added: 11.05.2021 21:24 | 10 views | 0 comments

The oral microbiome plays key roles in human biology, health, and disease, but little is known about the global diversity, variation, or evolution of this microbial community. To better understand the evolution and changing ecology of the human oral microbiome, a multinational team of scientists analyzed dental biofilm metagenomes of Neanderthals and Late Pleistocene to [...]