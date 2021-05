Added: 11.05.2021 18:22 | 12 views | 0 comments

Volcanic activity on Mars peaked during the Noachian and Hesperian periods, between 3 and 4 billion years ago, with smaller eruptions in isolated locations continuing perhaps as recently as 3 million years ago. But, until now, there was no evidence for more geologically recent explosive volcanism on the planet. A team of planetary researchers from [...]