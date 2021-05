Added: 10.05.2021 21:15 | 9 views | 0 comments

Poor air quality caused by food production in the U.S. is estimated to result in 16,000 deaths annually, 80% of which are related to animal production, according to a new study. The study also shows how improving animal and crop management practices, as well as how eating more plant-rich diets, can substantially reduce mortality from food-related air pollution.