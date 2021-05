Israeli Archaeologists Find Rare Bronze Oil Lamp



Added: 10.05.2021 22:00 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.zmescience.com



The bronze lamp, shaped like a grotesque face that is cut in half, was intentionally deposited in the foundations of a building about 1,900 years ago as a foundation deposit, according to archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). “Decorated bronze oil lamps were discovered throughout the Roman Empire,” said IAA archaeologist Dr. Yuval Baruch. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Israel Tags: Oil