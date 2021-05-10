'Unmaking' a move: Correcting motion blur in single-photon images

Added: 10.05.2021 20:19 | 4 views | 0 comments

Single-photon imaging is the future of high-speed digital photography and vastly surpasses conventional cameras in low-light conditions. However, fixing the blurring caused by the motion of independent objects remains challenging. Recently, researchers at developed an innovative de-blurring approach that accurately estimates the motion of individual objects and adjusts the final image accordingly. Their strategy produces high-quality images even in complex dynamic scenes and may find applications in medicine, science, and security.