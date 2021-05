Ingenuity Completes Its Fifth Flight on Mars



Added: 10.05.2021 16:41 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sci-news.com



On May 7, 2021, NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter successfully completed its fifth flight with one-way journey from the ‘Wright Brothers Field’ to a new airfield 129 m (423 feet) to the south. Ingenuity’s fifth flight began at 3:26 p.m. EDT (12:26 p.m. PDT, 12:33 p.m. local Mars time) and lasted 108 seconds. The Ingenuity team chose [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: Mars