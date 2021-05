Artificial intelligence makes great microscopes better than ever



Added: 10.05.2021 16:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: designbump.com



Collaboration between deep learning experts and microscopy experts leads to an significantly improved data-intensive light-field microscopy method by using AI and ground-truthing it with light-sheet microscopy. The result is the power of light-field microscopy available to biologists in near real time vs. days or weeks, AND the expansion of biologists' ability to use this microscopy for many things more things requiring the most detailed observation. More in www.sciencedaily.com »