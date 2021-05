Serotonin transporters increase when depression fades



Low levels of serotonin in the brain are seen as a possible cause of depression and many antidepressants act by blocking a protein that transports serotonin away from the nerve cells. A brain imaging study now shows that the average level of the serotonin transporter increased in a group of 17 individuals who recovered from depression after cognitive behavioral therapy. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Depression