New indicator for oxygen levels in early oceans developed



Added: 07.05.2021 21:18 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: www.uni-bremen.de



A geoscientific research team led by scientists from the University of Cologne has come a decisive step closer to determining the oxygen levels in the early Earth's history by analyzing the composition of tungsten isotopes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists