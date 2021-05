DNA Study Confirms There Are Four Giraffe Species



Added: 07.05.2021 16:29 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: davidduke.com



An international team of researchers has sequenced and analyzed the genomes 50 giraffe individuals representing all traditionally recognized subspecies. Their results strengthen previous findings of limited gene flow and admixture among giraffe species and establish a genomic foundation for recognizing four species, which seemingly do not mate with each other in the wild. “New mammal [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » DNA, Cher Tags: Genes