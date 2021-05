Supernovae twins open up new possibilities for precision cosmology



Cosmologists have found a way to double the accuracy of measuring distances to supernova explosions - one of their tried-and-true tools for studying the mysterious dark energy that is making the universe expand faster and faster. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: DARPA