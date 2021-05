Study: Larger-Sized Bumblebee Foragers Start Work Earlier



By leaving the colony earlier to find and exploit flowers in low light, larger-sized foragers of the buff-tailed bumblebee (Bombus terrestris) are aided by their more sensitive eyes and can effectively increase their food contributions, according to a study published in the journal Ecology and Evolution. “Foraging on flowers early in the morning is a possibility [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »