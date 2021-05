Added: 06.05.2021 14:45 | 4 views | 0 comments

An international team of scientists from Israel, the United States, France, and the United Arab Emirates has successfully sequenced and analyzed the genomes of seven Judean date palms (Phoenix dactylifera) that were germinated from 2,000-year-old seeds recovered from archaeological sites in the Southern Levant. The results provide insights into the nature and timing of the [...]