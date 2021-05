Cretaceous Turtle from Madagascar Had Adaptations for Suction Feeding



Sahonachelys mailakavava, a newly-identified species of pelomedusoid turtle from the Late Cretaceous of Madagascar, had an unusually flattened skull, a particularly gracile lower jaw, and enlarged tongue bones, which not only gave it a frog-like appearance, but also suggest that it was a specialized, aquatic, suction feeder that fed upon moving prey. Sahonachelys mailakavava lived [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: FED