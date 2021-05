Detailed look at how charge transfer distorts a molecule's structure



When light hits certain molecules, it dislodges electrons that then move from one location to another, creating areas of positive and negative charge. This 'charge transfer' is highly important in many areas of chemistry, photosynthesis and semiconductor devices and solar cells. A new study reveals how a molecule's structure changes as charge is redistributed, with some chemical bonds getting longer and some shorter, before finally relaxing back into its original state. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Chemicals