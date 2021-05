Our immune systems blanket the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with antibodies



A previously underappreciated part of the body's natural defense against SARS-CoV-2, called non-RBD-directed antibodies, actually plays a major role in combating the virus, according to a new study. That's good news for scientists designing the next generation of vaccines to protect against variants of the virus or future emerging coronaviruses. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists