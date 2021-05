Astronomers Take Closer Look at Giant Molecular Cloud W49A



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



Astronomers using NSF's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) have captured new, high-resolution radio images of a massive star-forming region called W49A. W49A, also known as GAL 043.169+00.00, lies approximately 36,000 light-years away in the constellation of Aquila. It harbors a large number of ultra- and hypercompact H II regions highly clustered within a