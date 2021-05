Added: 05.05.2021 13:44 | 5 views | 0 comments

An international team of planetary researchers from the University of Arkansas and elsewhere has produced a high-resolution geologic map of the Schrödinger basin, the second-youngest impact basin on the Moon. The 320-km-diameter Schrödinger basin is the second youngest impact basin residing within the South Pole-Aitken basin. It contains a 150-km peak-ring structure ranging in elevation [...]