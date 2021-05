TESS Detects Bright, Long-Lasting Gamma-Ray Burst



Astronomers using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) exoplanet-hunting mission have detected the rising and decaying optical afterglow of the gamma-ray burst event GRB 191016A. GRB 191016A occurred on October 16, 2019, in a previously uncataloged galaxy in the northern constellation of Aries. The gamma-ray burst was first detected by the Burst Alert Telescope (BAT) [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA