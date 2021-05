A sweet solution to hard brain implants



www.zmescience.com



By using silicone polymers, scientists have made the softest brain implant to date with the thickness of a thin sewing thread (~0.2 mm), and the consistency of soft pudding - as soft as the brain itself. They were then able to implant it into the brain using a trick from a cookbook. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists