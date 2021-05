Scops-Owl Subspecies Missing for 125 Years Rediscovered in Malaysia



Otus brookii brookii, a subspecies of the Rajah scops-owl (Otus brookii) that had been lost to science since 1892, has been discovered alive and photographed in the montane forests of Mount Kinabalu in Borneo, Malaysia. "It was a pretty rapid progression of emotions when I first saw the owl - absolute shock and excitement that