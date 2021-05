Giant Saber-Toothed Cat Roamed North America during Miocene



Added: 04.05.2021 18:09 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hustlebelt.com



Paleontologists from the Ohio State University at Marion and Gonzaga University have identified a new species of large machairodontine saber-toothed cat from the fossilized remains found in North America. The newly-identified cat lived in what is now North America between 5.5 and 9 million years ago (Miocene epoch). It belongs to Machairodus, a genus of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Mac Tags: Ohio