New 'key-hole surgery' technique to extract metals from the Earth



Added: 04.05.2021 16:26 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: dubaisportsmedicine.com



Researchers have developed a new method to extract metals, such as copper, from their parent ore body. The research team have provided a proof of concept for the application of an electric field to control the movement of an acid within a low permeability copper-bearing ore deposit to selectively dissolve and recover the metal in situ. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Surgery