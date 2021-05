Antimatter Stars Could Be Lurking in Milky Way



Source: www.youtube.com



Astronomers using data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope have identified 14 candidate antistars - stars made of antimatter - in our Milky Way Galaxy. "We generally take it for granted that equal amounts of matter and antimatter were produced in the Big Bang, yet the observable Universe seems to contain only negligible quantities of