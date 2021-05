Using social values for profit cheapens them, a new study cautions



Source: www.eutimes.net



Businesses sometimes align themselves with important values such as a clean environment, feminism, or racial justice, thinking it's a win-win: the value gets boosted along with the company's bottom line. But be careful, warns new research. Using these values primarily for self-interested purposes such as profit or reputation can ultimately undermine their special status and erode people's commitment to them. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Feminists