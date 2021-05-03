Flexible, easy-to-scale nanoribbons move graphene toward use in tech applications



Added: 03.05.2021 19:47 | 9 views | 0 comments



Silicon-based fiber optics are currently the best structures for high-speed, long distance transmissions, but graphene -- an all-carbon, ultra-thin and adaptable material -- could improve performance even more. More in www.sciencedaily.com »