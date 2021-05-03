Human organ chips enable COVID-19 drug repurposing



Added: 03.05.2021 19:47 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: wyss.harvard.edu



Emulating the human lung airway in vitro identified the SARS-CoV2-inhibiting effects of the antimalarial drug amodiaquine, which is now in COVID-19 clinical trials. More in www.sciencedaily.com »