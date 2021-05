New Species of Deepwater Snapper Discovered



Added: 03.05.2021 16:23 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: flights.united.com



A team of marine biologists from the United States, Spain and Taiwan has discovered a new species of the snapper genus Etelis living in Indo-West Pacific waters. Etelis is a small genus of massive bottom-dwelling fishes in the family Lutjanidae. The genus is comprised of four recognized species, three (Etelis carbunculus, E. coruscans and E. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » United States, SPA Tags: Taiwan