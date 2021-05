A physics perspective on wound healing



Added: 03.05.2021 14:35 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



In material physics understanding how systems interact across the interfaces separating them is of central interest. But can physical models clarify similar concepts in living systems, such as cells? Physicists used the framework of disordered elastic systems to study the process of wound healing - the proliferation of cell fronts which eventually join to close a lesion. Their study identified the scales of the dominant interactions between cells which determine this process. More in www.sciencedaily.com »



Comments: Comments: