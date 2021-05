Added: 03.05.2021 13:37 | 5 views | 0 comments

Volunteer firefighters -- who comprise more than 65 percent of the U.S. fire service -- have higher levels of 'forever chemicals,' per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), in their bodies than the general public, according to a new study. It is the first study to evaluate volunteer firefighters' exposure to PFAS.