Hubble Observes Massive Galaxy Cluster: Abell 3827



Added: 03.05.2021 9:38 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: cosmoquest.org



Abell 3827, a galaxy cluster located approximately 1.3 billion light-years away in the southern constellation of Indus, is so massive that its gravity bends light like a giant lens. Galaxy clusters are fundamental building blocks of the Universe, like stars and galaxies. Typically, they contain thousands of galaxies of all ages, shapes and sizes. They [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » USA Tags: India