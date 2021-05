Hubble Captures First-Ever Ultraviolet Image of Exoplanet



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have imaged a Jupiter-sized, still-forming planet around the orange dwarf star PDS 70. This is the first time that an exoplanet has been directly imaged in the ultraviolet (UV). PDS 70 is a K7-type pre-main sequence star located 370 light-years away in the constellation of Centaurus.