Important factor in the development of dendritic cells identified



Added: 30.04.2021



Source: mas.txt-nifty.com



Dendritic cells are divided into Type 1 (DC1) and Type 2 (DC2) dendritic cells. Each type fulfills different functions: DC1 provide an immune response to bacteria and viruses, DC2 protect against fungal or parasitic infections. Researchers found that a particular group of proteins plays a major role in the development of Type 1 dendritic cells.